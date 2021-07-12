'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff Dies, WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Was 71

In the article I penned about Bryan Danielson’s rumored arrival to All Elite Wrestling, I mentioned that it’s often said that professional wrestling is about the moments, something that I’ve discussed often in recent months about AEW. As their viewership steadily increases, which is way better than a big increase and than a decrease in numbers since moderate growth leads to a more solid core audience, AEW isn’t perfect, but nobody should expect it to be. The Khan-owned organization has its critics and some of them have valid points about the upstart promotion, but at the same time, there’s no doubt about spark the group provided for the industry.