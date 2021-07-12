'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff Dies, WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Was 71
Wrestler Hulk Hogan today led tributes to legendary wrestling Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff who has died at the age of 71. "Mr Wonderful" has suffered with numerous health issues over the last few year, including serious illnesses such as cancer and dementia. In a sad day for wrestling fans, the announcement was made earlier today, along with the setting up of a GoFundMe page link, which was set up a few days ago to help prepare for the idol's farewell funeral. Writing on his Instagram account the wrestler's son, Travis Orndorff gave this tribute.movieweb.com
