Severe Weather Statement issued for Lancaster by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL LANCASTER COUNTY At 423 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Manheim, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lititz, Mount Joy, Manheim, East Petersburg, Rothsville, Brickerville, Leacock, Penryn and Lancaster Airport. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
