Joonas Donskoi: 2020-21 Season In Review

NHL
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe right wing scored the fastest hat trick to start a game in franchise history this season. In his second season with the Colorado Avalanche, Joonas Donskoi was once again a reliable depth forward for the club. The 29-year-old set a new career high with 17 goals in the 2020-21...

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forwards Dylan Sikura and Stefan Matteau to one-year contracts for the 2021-22 season. Sikura, 26, spent the 2020-21 season with the Vegas Golden Knights and the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights. He appeared in six contests for Vegas, recording two points (2g/0a) and tallied 22 points (11g/11a) in 30 games with Henderson. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound center made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut with the Golden Knights on June 2, 2021 in Game 2 of the second-round series against Colorado and appeared in two total postseason contests. He notched five points (3g/2a) in three playoff games for the Silver Knights, his first playoff action in the AHL.

