Pet Wants Welcomes New Brand President Ed Evans to Lead Growth Effort
Transformational Growth Leader Ed Evans Joins Cincinnati-Based Natural Pet Food Franchise. Pet Wants welcomes Ed Evans to its executive leadership team as the new president of the Cincinnati-based high-quality pet food and supplies franchise. Pet Wants, which is part of the Strategic Franchising family of brands, provides pet owners with premium, fresh pet food, free of animal by-products and non-nutritious fillers.www.sfgate.com
