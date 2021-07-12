Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berrien; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cook County in south central Georgia South central Berrien County in south central Georgia West central Lanier County in south central Georgia Northwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 423 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Moody Air Force Base, or near Valdosta, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Valdosta, Adel, Hahira, Ray City, Moody Air Force Base, Cecil, Barretts, New Lois, I-75 At Exit 29, Allenville, I-75 At Exit 22 and Pine Valley. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH