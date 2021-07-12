Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Orange; Osceola SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ORANGE AND NORTH CENTRAL OSCEOLA COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 421 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Harmony, or near Narcoossee, moving northwest at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Orlando, Kissimmee, Saint Cloud, Wedgefield and Orlando International Airport.