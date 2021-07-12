Cancel
Sydney Sweeney Revealed Why She Went Live After Being Called ‘Ugly’

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 16 days ago
Though it’s pretty commonplace for celebrities to be the victims of vitriol on the Internet, it’s rare that the public gets to see how much it affects them. However, Sydney Sweeney managed to give her millions of fans a glimpse into how hurtful negative commentary could be back in May. After The White Lotus star discovered that she was trending on Twitter, she went live on Instagram to address some of the negative comments.

