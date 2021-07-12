Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Nearly Half of U.S. Shoppers Plan to Spend More This Summer, 80% Say Trust is More Important Since COVID-19

SFGate
 17 days ago

Avionos' new report reveals trust and reliability factors will be critical for retailers in the second half of 2021. Avionos, which designs and implements digital commerce and marketing solutions, released its new U.S shopping report, “New Habits Die Hard: How Trust Will Define Shopping in Summer 2021.” The report outlines what builds trust among consumers, and how both small businesses and national retailers can retain customer loyalty as spending increases this summer.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Consumers#Covid 19#Kellogg#Jll#Csa Group#Comparably
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Cell PhonesABC News

Delivery apps expand reach to meet customer demands

Spurred by skyrocketing consumer demand during the pandemic, restaurant delivery companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats are rapidly expanding their services to grocers, convenience stores, pharmacies, pet stores and even department stores. On Wednesday, Uber Eats unveiled its newest delivery option: flowers. Uber Eats will let users order flowers directly...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

ACI: Today’s Consumers Expect Grocers To Bring The Brand To Them

With the digital shift revolutionizing the grocery industry, brick-and-mortar is no longer the distinct channel it was in the early days of eGrocery. With online grocery advancing rapidly, expanding across the globe and raising funds by the billions, traditional grocery stores risk falling behind if they do not adapt the in-store experience for today’s digitally accustomed consumer.
Cell PhonesHouston Chronicle

Leading Research and Consulting Firm Releases 2021 Buyer PaymentsInsights: Speed and Convenience-Driven Shopping

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Mercator Advisory Group’s most recent consumer survey report, 2021 Buyer PaymentsInsights: Speed and Convenience-Driven Shopping, from its annual Buyer PaymentsInsights series, examines U.S. consumers’ current shopping habits for goods and services both in-store and online. The report, which is based on an online consumer survey...
Economyaugustaceo.com

More Than Half Of U.S. Companies Plan To Add New Positions In Second Half Of 2021

Job seekers will have plenty of options in the coming months, research from talent solutions firm Robert Half shows. According to the "State of U.S. Hiring" survey of more than 2,800 senior managers, 51% of respondents anticipate adding new permanent positions in the second half of 2021, and another 48% plan to fill vacated positions or bring back furloughed employees. Among the 28 U.S. cities in the survey, those with the highest percentages of employers who expect to staff up are San Diego (62%), Dallas (61%), Atlanta and Los Angeles (58% each).
U.K.motor1.com

UK: Half of young drivers spend more on car finance than housing

Almost half of young drivers are spending as much on car finance as they are on housing, according to new research. A study by gap insurance provider InsureTheGap.com found 47 percent of drivers aged 18-34 say they are spending just as much, if not more, on car finance than on rent or a mortgage.
EconomyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Claims Bank Of America Refused To Cash His Insurance Check

A Black man in San Diego is claiming that a Bank of America branch racially profiled him when he attempted to cash an insurance check. In January 2020, John Pittman III presented a $12,000 insurance check that was issued to him at the Pacific Beach branch of Bank of America, reported KPBS. The bank manager then told him that she felt he was trying to steal money and that she had to call the police.
Economycnybj.com

VIEWPOINT: Where Businesses Should Focus this Year to Recapture Sales

With COVID-19 behind us, it’s time to refocus on our pre-pandemic priorities. For most of us, that’s back to the old grind: finding ways to generate more sales and revenue for our companies. The past 18 months were tough on many businesses. Focusing on sales and marketing is the best place to...
Costa Mesa, CASFGate

Balboa Capital Reports 93% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q2 Originations, Hires 25 New Employees

COSTA MESA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Balboa Capital, a leading provider of equipment financing and small business loans in the United States, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ending June 30, 2021. In Q2 2021, the company achieved 93% origination growth over Q2 2020. Additionally, the company added 25 new employees during Q2 2021, a 56% increase in hiring over Q2 2020.
TravelTravel Weekly

Covid challenges are top concerns for corporate travel buyers

Concerns about Covid are the most pressing worries for European business travel professionals – while cost-cutting and sustainability have fallen down the list of priorities, according to research. Business Travel Show Europe surveyd 337 European travel professionals and found that changes to their role, keeping up with Covid legislation, and...
TravelWPI News

Important Travel Information (Not for Projects)

This message was sent to the WPI community. The university continues to closely monitor COVID-19 activity across the country and around the world and will adjust our travel guidelines with the goal of helping minimize risks to students, faculty, and staff. As of August 1, 2021 WPI will implement new...
EconomySFGate

The Top Creative Agencies to Hire in 2021, According to DesignRush [Q2 Rankings]

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. 72% of American consumers say that packaging design influences their purchasing decisions. Another research shows that brands who maintain consistency in their visual design, from packaging to marketing collateral and digital channels, enjoy up to 23% higher revenues. Effective and consistent design can help...
RetailSFGate

How Adaptive Data Governance Drives Innovation and Success

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and NYC area data governance expert, argues how adaptive data governance drives innovation and success in a new article. The informative article first defines adaptive data governance and presents the limitations of traditional approaches. The author then explains...
Pet ServicesSFGate

ClearAngel Invests $10,000 in Moki Runs, All-Natural Pet Apothecary

Clearco’s Data-Driven Angel Investor enables Calgary-based apothecary to its launch pet insurance alternative, and more. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Moki Runs, a Calgary-based apothecary providing high-quality, low-waste pet food. ClearAngel supplies early-stage founders with access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, as well as Clearco’s extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
TravelTravel Weekly

Pay for standard travel jobs dips in first half of year

Pay for standard travel jobs dipped in the first half of the year as salaries for higher paid workers rose, new data reveals. Salaries for travel jobs paying less than £40,000 fell by 2.47% from the first half of 2020 and by 0.60% from the same period in 2019 to £24,302.
ElectronicsSFGate

Canada's Restaurant Count Declined by 5,000 Units in 2020

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Before the pandemic, Canada's restaurant count held steady at 66,000 units since 2016, but then 2020 happened, and the industry lost 5,000 units, a decline of -8%, reports The NPD Group. Independent restaurants lost 3,000 units, representing the bulk of the slide, according to NPD's ReCount®2020 restaurant census, which tracked Canadian restaurants opened as of December 2020.
Businessinvestorsobserver.com

Walmart (WMT) Announces Strategic Partnership with Adobe to Offer Technologies to Assist Businesses with Digital Transformations

Walmart (WMT) announced today that the company, in a strategic partnership with Adobe, plans to offer “several of its [Walmart’s] own technologies and capabilities to other businesses and brands seeking to better serve customers as they increasingly shop across digital and physical storefronts.” Pre-market this morning, WMT was trading at $142.25 a share, which is a 0.27% decline in value.

Comments / 0

Community Policy