Fire district audit finds errors, no wrongdoing

A recent audit by the New York State Comptroller's Office found that the Laurens Fire District had not submitted its annual update documents to the office since 2017.

An audit report released by the comptroller's office said the audit reviewed the district's finances from Jan. 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020. The key findings of the audit were: the board of directors of the fire district had not established financial controls over its finances; it had not segregated key duties between the board and its treasurer; it did not contract for an audit of its 2019 financial records; and it had not submitted the district's 2017 through 2019 annual reports.

According to the audit report, “Although the Board audited claims and reviewed financial reports provided by the Treasurer each month, including detailed revenue, expenditure and balance sheet reports, it had no mechanism to ascertain the accuracy of these reports.”

The treasurer had control over the receiving and disbursing funds, signing checks, maintaining financial records and reconciling bank accounts without sufficient oversight, the report stated. “For example, the board did not annually audit the treasurer’s records and no one other than the treasurer reviewed bank statements, canceled check images or bank reconciliations,” it said.

The audit reviewed, “all 228 check disbursements made during our audit period, totaling $234,282, and all bank transfers, withdrawals and supporting documentation and determined they were for proper District purposes. In addition, we reviewed 166 check disbursements totaling $183,741 to determine whether they were audited and approved before payment. Although the Board often discussed, adjusted or denied claims as noted in the Board minutes, 90 claims totaling $114,461 were not signed to indicate approval, and the remaining 76 claims totaling $69,280 were signed by only the Chairman. We also reviewed all known sources of revenue, totaling $972,671, and found them to be deposited intact and in a timely manner.”

The $705,270 revenue in 2019 included a $510,000 bond, which was used to purchase a new fire truck, according to the department's Facebook page. That revenue should have sparked an external accounting audit by law that the district did not do. According to the report, the “Chairman told us that he was aware of the $300,000 threshold for requiring an audit, but he did not take into consideration the bond revenues received.”

The audit also reviewed the treasurer's monthly reports and bank reconciliations and “found them to be complete, accurate and timely. However, as of the end of our audit period, the AUDs for 2017, 2018 and 2019 were between 122 and 852 days late and remained unfiled. Officials said the problem was because of significant turnover in the treasurer position. District officials have since contracted with a certified public accountant to assist in filing the AUDs and, as of Dec. 28, 2020, each of the delinquent AUDs has been filed.

The audit stated, “The current treasurer took office in January 2020 and is the fourth treasurer to be appointed since January 1, 2017.”

Jonathan Chambers, chairman of the Laurens Fire District responded to the audit in a letter. The letter stated that all of the outstanding AUDs were completed and submitted, the board instituted a review of bank statements and disbursements, it has implemented a process for reviewing and approving claims, an annual audit for 2019 was completed and it will review annual audit procedures offered by the Comptroller going forward.