Capitol Nashville's Carrie Underwood will release an updated version of her first-ever Christmas album, "My Gift (Special Edition)," on Friday, September 24th, adding three brand new songs to the original track list, including a cover of Michael W. Smith's "All Is Well." Both versions include her collaboration with John Legend, "Hallelujah," which earned the 2021 CMT Music Video of The Year award. The original version of "My Gift" was released in November of last year, and remained in the #1 spot on the Christian albums chart for 11 weeks, as well as consistently remaining in the Top 5 on the Billboard Holiday album chart last season. Pre-order the special edition album here.