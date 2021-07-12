Cancel
Clinical Psychologist Warns of the Pervasiveness of Bad Psychology and Provides Strategies for Selecting the Right Provider in Informative New Book

 17 days ago

GEELONG, Australia (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. With the prevalence of depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders, the need for mental health services continues to grow. However, as author and clinical psychologist Joshua Thomas points out in his new book, “Good Psych – Bad Psych & How to Tell the Difference,” many people who seek out care will encounter the dark side of the mental health system, one perpetuated by poor regulation, a lack of qualified providers and a wide circulation of misinformation.

Books & Literatureunfspinnaker.com

UNF psychology professor publishes new book ‘Think Like a Girl’

Award-winning psychologist and UNF psychology professor, Dr. Tracy Alloway, published her new book “Think Like a Girl: 10 Unique Strengths of a Woman’s Brain and How to Make Them Work for You.”. The book’s description reads:. “Women’s brains are different. It’s not one-size-fits both men and women. Yet many women...
Health Servicesoilcity.news

Rocky Mountain Behavioral Healthcare and Park Ridge Behavioral Healthcare are looking for psychologists and providers

Rocky Mountain Behavioral Healthcare and Park Ridge Behavioral Healthcare now employ 6 psychologists and 3 master’s-level providers. We are serving as a training site for doctoral-level students and master’s students. We are interested in adding psychologists and licensed master’s-level providers to the practice. You would provide direct clinical service in...
Diseases & TreatmentsStamford Advocate

New Faith-Filled and Educational Book Provides Helpful Resources and Inspiration for Anyone Dealing with Cancer or Other Health Diagnoses

HOLLAND, Mich. (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. When a person or loved one is diagnosed with a devastating diagnosis such as cancer, the journey ahead is often filled with fear and a sense of hopelessness. Author Mari. D. Martin and her husband Chris faced this difficult journey when he was diagnosed with throat cancer and are sharing their inspiring and candid account to encourage others they are not alone in “Come Home Alive: The Power of Knowing How to Work Together to Make it Through the Crisis of Cancer.”
Mental HealthWashington Times-Herald

3 strategies to protect mental health

Improving one’s overall health and maintaining that health over the long haul can have a profound impact on quality of life. For example, the Harvard Medical School notes that regular exercise can slow the natural decline in physical performance that occurs as people age. That means routine exercise can serve as something like a fountain of youth that allows people to keep their cardiovascular fitness, metabolism and muscle function on par with their younger counterparts.
Isanti County, MNhometownsource.com

Isanti County to provide positive psychology program to increase happiness

Isanti County is moving forward to help promote happiness and better connectivity within the community. On June 2, the Isanti County Board approved an agreement with the International Thought Leader Network for the Orange Frog and the Happiness Advantage pilot training program. However, the agreement created some concern in the community, which was made clear during the board’s July 21 meeting.
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Merging Mental Health and Primary Care to Benefit Patients at Judson Center

Physical and behavioral health are linked in many ways, yet care continues to be separated in most cases. A movement to integrate care under one roof is taking root and the results are playing out at Judson Center Family Health in Warren. A little over two years ago the clinic literally broke down walls between primary and behavioral health care.
Mental HealthWoodlands Online& LLC

New Providers Joining Our Team!

Dr. Marisa Victory graduated from Ohio University with a bachelors in Social Work and Ohio State University with a masters in Clinical Social Work. She proceeded to obtain a master of arts degree in Clinical Psychology at The Florida School of Professional Psychology (FSSP). She is now a graduate of FSSP with her Psy.D in Clinical Psychology and will be a postdoctoral fellow under the supervision of Dr. Jim Zettel, licensed psychologist, starting September of 2021.
FitnessPosted by
107 JAMZ

Here are 5 benefits where working out can help with Mental Health

This morning when I woke up. I just didn't have the strength in me to go to the gym this morning. I actually love working out in the morning. It helps me take on the day regardless of what the includes. However, staying up late and watching television had me beating up the alarm clock. For some there are other reasons for not going to the gym. There are many who simply just don't have it to do another day.
Stillwater, OKokstate.edu

Psychology Ph.D. student receives $68K NIH grant to study aging and childhood trauma

Media Contact: Jacob Longan | Coordinator of Communications and Marketing | 405-744-7497 | jacob.longan@okstate.edu. Less than a year after submitting her grant application to the National Institute on Aging — a subset of the National Institutes of Health — Psychology Ph.D. student Cindy Tsotsoros was awarded $68,590 in May to study the impact of childhood adversity on indicators of brain health.
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Mental Health Disorders Tied to Higher COVID-19 Mortality

Findings show even higher risk among those with severe mental disorders, like schizophrenia and bipolar disorders. WEDNESDAY, July 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Mental health disorders are associated with increased COVID-19-related mortality, according to a review published online July 27 in JAMA Psychiatry. Guillaume Fond, M.D., Ph.D., from Aix-Marseille University...
Public HealthDOT med

Machine learning for cardiovascular disease improves when social, environmental factors are included

Machine learning can accurately predict cardiovascular disease and guide treatment--but models that incorporate social determinants of health better capture risk and outcomes for diverse groups, finds a new study by researchers at New York University's School of Global Public Health and Tandon School of Engineering. The article, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, also points to opportunities to improve how social and environmental variables are factored into machine learning algorithms.
Howard County, INKokomo Perspective

COVID-19 changes therapy for mental health patients

Imagine a tripod, says Kimble Richardson, manager of business development and referrals for Community Health Network’s Behavioral Health Services. The tripod legs are mental health, physical health, and spiritual health. Mental health is an important component of overall health, and since March 2020 almost everyone has struggled with mental health in some way, whether because of OVID-19 or because of racial and civil unrest.
Mental HealthSFGate

Global Lyme Alliance Funds Groundbreaking Study Linking Lyme Disease to Psychiatric Disorders

STAMFORD, Conn. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Global Lyme Alliance (GLA), the largest 501(c)(3) dedicated to conquering Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through research, education, and patient services, congratulates Dr. Michael Eriksen Benros of Copenhagen University Hospital and Dr. Brian Fallon of Columbia University on the publication of their major findings of elevated risk of psychiatric illness in Lyme disease patients. Their two-year study, funded by GLA, was just published in The American Journal of Psychiatry.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Meeting the growing need for mental health professionals

Thanks in part to COVID-19, the demand for both mental health and addiction treatment has increased significantly, according to the National Council for Mental Well-being. Fifty-two percent of behavioral health organizations have seen an uptick in the need for services. Almost half of all Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American and LGBTQ+ individuals reported increased mental health challenges in the last year, but not many of them received treatment. The Council also cited a diminishing capacity for care because of the pandemic and that 54% of treatment facilities have had to close programs.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Rightway Partners With Businessolver To Provide Employees With Clinical Guidance And Benefits Navigation

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway , a healthcare technology and services company revolutionizing care navigation, announced it has partnered with HR technology leader, Businessolver, as part of its exclusive Pinnacle Program to drive health and benefits value for employees through smarter clinical guidance. As the employee health and wellness ecosystem continues to evolve, the collaboration enables employers to connect employees with relevant benefits and simplify their healthcare experience.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.

