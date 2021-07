NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced New York is requiring all state employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Labor Day or undergo weekly testing. Cuomo said they’re working with the unions to implement the policy, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported. It comes on the heels of New York City announcing a similar policy this week and as President Biden is expected enact one for federal employees. The mayor of Yonkers announced Wednesday that city and school district employees must provide proof of vaccination or undergo testing. New York has seen a rise in cases linked to the Delta variant. New...