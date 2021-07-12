KaSnack Attack! Yung Yee Kee’s Famous Dim Sum Are at 7-Eleven Hawai‘i

If you aren’t a frequent visitor to 7-Eleven Hawai‘i, let me tell you a well-known secret. They have been killing it with their ready-to-eat food offerings. No longer are these just Spam musubi, hot dogs and manapua, but tasty newer bowls such as ramen, pho and saimin and trendy local items like Spanish rolls from Nanding’s Bakery and Pomai Kūlolo from Kapa‘a Quarry Road. Now this list includes dim sum from Yung Yee Kee.