Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

KaSnack Attack! Yung Yee Kee’s Famous Dim Sum Are at 7-Eleven Hawai‘i

By Gregg Hoshida
honolulumagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you aren’t a frequent visitor to 7-Eleven Hawai‘i, let me tell you a well-known secret. They have been killing it with their ready-to-eat food offerings. No longer are these just Spam musubi, hot dogs and manapua, but tasty newer bowls such as ramen, pho and saimin and trendy local items like Spanish rolls from Nanding’s Bakery and Pomai Kūlolo from Kapa‘a Quarry Road. Now this list includes dim sum from Yung Yee Kee.

www.honolulumagazine.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Honolulu, HI
Restaurants
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
Honolulu, HI
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawai I#7 Eleven#Dim Sum#Hunger Strikes#Food Drink#Kasnack#Spanish#Nanding S Bakery#Pomai K Lolo#7 Eleven Stores#Ala Moana Center#Legend Seafood#Warabeya Usa#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Posted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...

Comments / 2

Community Policy