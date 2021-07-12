Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Singular Hearing's HeardThat App Seeks iPhone and Android Users to Conduct Field Research

SFGate
 17 days ago

Participants will have two weeks to conduct and submit research, compensation will be delivered upon completion. As parts of the world start to reopen, people are returning to coffee shops, restaurants, sporting events and other social situations. Those with hearing loss face a familiar problem - hearing speech in noise. Singular Hearing, a subsidiary of Singular Software and creator of HeardThat, announced today that its HeardThat app is conducting field research to help advance the product for a variety of real-world situations. The company is seeking Android and iPhone users to assist by using HeardThat in noisy settings and submitting reports on their experience.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Android Users#Conduct Field Research#Singular Software#Singular Hearing#Ai#Aarp Innovation Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

8 Android apps you need to remove right now

Although Google has an analytics system that aims to evaluate apps before they are available on the Play Store, this is not a mistake, and sometimes, among the millions of options, some slip that puts users at risk. This is the status of 8 apps that have been identified as containing Joker malware, which you should remove immediately.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete this secret ID hiding on your phone that gives away your personal details

From social media platforms and email providers to online stores and personal services, you and your details are major commodities. Mostly with little regard for your privacy. Until recently, there had been very little that you could do to block your MAID in marketing campaigns. Apple somewhat put a stop to this by allowing iOS users to choose who can target them. But for criminals, if they can match the ID with a person, they stand to profit greatly.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

10 apps you should remove from your phone right now

There are plenty of things to worry about in life, but dangerous apps on your mobile device shouldn’t be one of them. Unfortunately, we don’t live in a perfect world, and there will always be some questionable digital content. Google and Apple take some steps to mitigate the risks from...
Posted by
Max Phillips

'Notes' Is the iPhone's Killer App. Yes, Really.

I let you peek into my iPhone’s Notes app, you’d see a rough exercise plan I follow and ingredients for a recipe I made last week. There are random dates, article ideas, passwords for mystery accounts, books, a failed weekly schedule, and potential holiday destinations for a time when we can travel again. If my phone had a soul, it would be the Notes app. Like my brain, it is a scattering of thoughts, loose organization, and aspirations.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Amazon just got Fakespot booted off Apple’s iOS App Store

Fakespot, known for its web browser extensions that try to weed out fake product reviews, suddenly no longer has an iPhone or iPad app — because Amazon sent Apple a takedown request, both Amazon and Fakespot confirm, and Apple decided to remove the app. The giant retailer says it was...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

CopperheadOS: The Secure, Private, Google-Free Android ROM

Many smartphone shoppers are left surprised when they get a phone loaded with unremovable apps and features. They detract from the user experience and needlessly take valuable storage space. This is why custom ROMs are so popular. They give users granular level control over security and privacy of their smartphones.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to scan a QR code on Android

Knowing how to scan a QR code on Android has become a crucial skill over the last 18 months with many restaurants, parking facilities, and other venues adopting the code blocks. Why? Because it's an easy method to link customers to a website or app without forcing them to type in a long URL.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

The best material design apps for Android

B&H Photo is a popular online retailer. Their app is also beautiful. It uses Material Design pretty much wherever it can. The shopping experience, search, and even cart functions are all draped in it. The categories page is not only color coded for easy distinguishing by eye, but the design of the little icons are clear and flat. At no point does the design feel overblown or ridiculous. It’s just a good design all around. We wish more shopping apps looked like this one.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Top iPhone apps on sale

We find the best deals on iPhone apps on sale to save you money daily. Our special technology filters the promotions to present you with only top rated apps at a good discount to their normal price. Never miss a good deal! Sign up to our daily appsale newsletter Subscribe now!
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best smartwatch in 2021: For iPhone and Android users

Choosing the best smartwatch comes down to a balance between the user experience and style. The software has to make it worth buying a smartwatch over the huge range of wonderful regular watches out there, but you don't want to give up the expression of personal style. The best smartwatch should balance both factors, connecting with our phones in useful ways while offering faces, colours, materials and other features that feel personal.
Cell Phonessixcolors.com

Here’s how Apple can make iMessage better for iPhone users now

Messages is likely the most used app on Apple’s platforms—especially iOS—and with our inability over the past year and a half to meet up with people in person, it’s probably become more popular. iMessage, the Apple-created system that powers the modern day Messages app, is coming up on its tenth...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Android camera apps 2021

Your Android phone probably has a pretty good built-in app for taking photos, but the best Android camera apps can take your photos to the next level. That's an impressive feat, given that the camera hardware on smartphones is pretty impressive these days — even on cheaper phones like the Pixel 4a.
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

Google is testing an app for easy iOS-to-Android data migration

Google is getting ready to launch a new app that makes switching from the Apple ecosystem to Android’s much, much easier. Some creative code-sleuthing by the folks over at XDA Developers uncovered an app called “Switch to Android” — made for iOS platforms — that appears to be capable of transferring an iOS user’s data over to Android.
Cell Phonesamericanmilitarynews.com

This spyware could target WhatsApp, Apple iPhones, Android smartphones; here is how users can stay safe

Pegasus, the spyware that is used to target and snoop on users via their smartphones came into the news in 2019 when WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned cryptomessenger sued the Israeli company behind the software, called NSO Group after it was discovered that more than a thousand users were allegedy being targeted around the world, according to reports. To understand what Pegasus is and how it worked in the past, it is necessary to understand how the software was used to target individuals and how the affected companies changed their services to fix the security flaws being used by Pegasus back in 2019.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

The first apps to use Android 12’s Material You theming are here

While native theming on Android is a concept Google has been flirting with for years, even going so far as to add support for a system-wide dark theme, full-on theming to the degree other services like Substratum and other theming engines used to have. With Android 12 and Google’s new Material You design language, though, they’re getting much closer to that goal. Using Material You, Google’s design language has gotten much more diverse and customizable, but it’s going to be a while before we see it adopted in a widespread manner across app developers. The good news, though, is that it’s getting there. A handful of Android apps are now getting support for Material You theming in time for the third Android 12 beta.

Comments / 0

Community Policy