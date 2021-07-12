LexisNexis Enhances the Lexis+ Ecosystem with the Launch of Legal News Hub

This month’s AI in Government presenter is Scott Beliveau, Branch Chief of Advanced Analytics from the United States Patent and Trademark office (USPTO)!. In his interactive discussion ‘The USPTO AI Innovation Journey with Scott Beliveau, Branch Chief of Advanced Analytics at the USPTO’, will share the adventurous journey of how in a few short years a scrappy team working out of an unused supply room with a passion for data created an award winning AI/ML program that is saving the USPTO tens of millions and is serving over 200 million public requests annually. He will then turn the conversation to Q&A with the audience so please come ready with questions for this engaging and lively discussion on the USPTO AI Innovation journey.