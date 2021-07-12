Regent University Summer Orientation 2021 Achieves Record Attendance

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (July 12, 2021) – Team times, meeting new friends and engaging in faculty-led breakout sessions. These were just a few of the many highlights of Regent University’s 2021 Summer Orientation, Advising & Registration (SOAR) events. Nearly 250 students from across the nation, plus parents, made this year’s event the largest yet. SOAR included two on-campus orientations, held June 24-25 and 28-29, and a virtual orientation held June 30-July 1. Adding Virtual SOAR to the traditional two-event schedule gave even more rising first-year college students the opportunity to connect with other new students and leaders amid some remaining COVID restrictions.