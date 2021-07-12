Cancel
Delaware County, NY

Sheriff: Man violated protection order

By Staff Report
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 17 days ago

Delaware County officials said Monday that a Hancock man was arrested on felony charges after violating an order of protection.

Sheriff Craig DuMond said deputies were called Thursday, June 8, to investigate a reported violation of a temporary order of protection at an East Branch residence where the victim alleged that Thomas H. Newman Jr., intentionally violated an order of protection issued by the Town of Tompkins Court.

According to a media release, an investigation revealed that Newman intentionally violated an order of protection by making written contact with the protected party. Deputies were unable to find Newman that day.

On Friday, July 9, deputies were again called to the residence to investigate a report that Newman intentionally swerved his vehicle toward the protected person, who was walking along the shoulder of state Route 30, in an attempt to harass the person.

Deputies found Newman that day, arrested, and charged him with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, based on Newman’s recent conviction for second-degree criminal contempt in the Tompkins Town Court. Newman was also charged with one count of second-degree harassment, the release said.

Newman was arraigned in the Colchester Town Court and sent to jail in lieu of $500 bail pending an appearance in the Hancock Town Court.

