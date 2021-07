A press release from City of Puyallup. Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup is proud to announce the official opening and ribbon cutting for the Clarks Creek Park North Outdoor Fitness Station on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:00am. Following the ribbon cutting, All Things Fun Sports, in conjunction with the Puyallup Parks and Recreation Department, will be hosting the Celebrate Trails 5k Trail Run/Walk for free on the Puyallup Loop Trail adjacent to the fitness station.