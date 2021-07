SOLON, Ohio -- Theft: Cannon Road. At 2:50 a.m. July 27, a man, 42, reported that as he walked his dog on Cannon Road, he saw a car stop in front of his driveway. Someone got out of the car and opened the man’s car door, causing its alarm to sound. The suspect got back in the car, which quickly drive off. The man reported that his cell phone was stolen from the car.