Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Assemblyman Fred Thiele announced Monday that the MTA has approved the reinstatement of the South Fork Commuter Connection (SFCC). The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) will meet with the Thiele and the Towns of East Hampton and Southampton in the near future to finalize the details relating to the restoration of the popular service, established in 2019 to reduce brutal “trade parade” traffic to and from the Hamptons.