The Lions will look for their third victory of the season over the Reds on Saturday, first earning a 1-0 shutout victory over Toronto on May 22. Tesho Akindele scored the eventual game-winner in that match in the 12th minute, his first of two finishes against Saturday’s opposition on the year. Akindele also opened the scoring in City’s 3-2 victory over Toronto at Exploria Stadium less than a month ago, with Nani and Júnior Urso also finding the back of the net in that contest.