Man charged with strangulation in connection with domestic abuse incident
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Ravenswood, West Virginia, faces several charges in connection with an alleged domestic abuse incident that involved strangulation. Investigators say the victim reported the most recent incident happened around Friday, July 9. She showed up at the Jackson County Department of Health and Human Resources to report the abuse had been going on “for some time” and she had “had enough.”www.wsaz.com
