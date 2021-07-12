Cancel
Sharpsville, IN

Betty Lou Dalton

Kokomo Perspective
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty Lou Dalton, age 77, of Sharpsville Indiana, went to the arms of Jesus on July 11, 2021. Beloved wife of Hugh Dalton for 61 years. Loving Mother of Lisa Dalton and Desi (Kendra) Dalton. Cherished Grandma of River (Collin) Musa, Corwin Dalton, Dallas (Chris) Potts, Jeff (Amy) Atkinson, and Jason (Ashlie) Atkinson. Dearest Mamaw of Blaze, Coen, and Camp Musa and Avery, Arlie, and Ellis Potts. Betty was preceded in death by loving daughter Julie. Parents Shirley and Resa Whittle. Siblings, Danny, Linda, and Ronnie. Surviving brothers are Donnie and Aaron Whittle.

