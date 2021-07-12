Cancel
Miller Fabrication Solutions Named to FAB 40 for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Middletown Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual list recognizes the nation’s most successful metal fabricating operations. Miller Fabrication Solutions, a strategic metal fabrication partner for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across construction and forestry, transportation, engine and turbine equipment and other heavy industries, has been named to The FABRICATOR® magazine’s 2021 FAB 40 list for the fourth year in a row.

