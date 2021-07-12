Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

99-unit Uptown apartment building sells for $39M

By James Rodriguez
Posted by 
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The property was originally developed as an active adult community, but the pandemic necessitated a change in the business model.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
766
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/denver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Dallas, TXDallas News

Cityplace apartment tower sells in Dallas’ Uptown district

Another Uptown Dallas tower has changed hands. The 21-story Mondrian apartment high-rise is located just west of North Central Expressway in the Cityplace development. The 218-unit rental tower was built in 2003. Along with the rental units, the building has 19,000 square feet of retail space. The Mondrian was the...
Glendale, AZyourvalley.net

Glendale apartment complex sells for $6.4M

Granity Manor, a 42-unit apartment property located in Glendale, recently sold for $6.4 million. Granity Manor is comprised of 42 units, 10 of which were built in 2016 and the remaining 32 were constructed in 1984. The apartment includes a pool, community laundry, playground, dog run, covered parking and exterior lighting. Granity Manor is located at 6220 W. Ocotillo Road.
Charlotte, NCrebusinessonline.com

EverWest Acquires Mint Apartments in Uptown Charlotte for $64.1M

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased The Mint, a 178-unit multifamily community in Uptown Charlotte. EverWest purchased The Mint from Spectrum Cos. Allan Lynch and Caylor Mark of NorthMarq represented Spectrum Cos. in the transaction. The sales price was $64.1 million. Located 425 W. Trade St., The...
Austin, TXrebusinessonline.com

SWBC Sells 248-Unit Falconhead Apartments in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Multifamily developer SWBC has sold Falconhead Apartments, a 248-unit community in the Bee Cave/Lakeway submarket of Austin. Built in 2003, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, spa, outdoor grilling areas, clubhouse, fitness center and a dog park. Kelly Witherspoon, Michael Gonzalez and Justin Cole of Berkadia represented SWBC, which purchased the property in 2019 and implemented a value-add program, in the transaction. The buyer was Texas-based investment firm Domain Communities.
Baraboo, WInorthwestgeorgianews.com

Luxury apartment building in Baraboo slated for spring completion

Jul. 25—New luxury apartments in Baraboo will likely be occupied by late spring as workers plan to start putting in floors this week. Matt Buswell, vice president of construction for Americon Construction Company, said the Rapid River project at 325 Lynn Street has been focusing on concrete but now workers will focus on putting in wood panels that will shape the four floors of the building.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Naropa sells Snow Lion Apartments for $9.4M

BOULDER — Naropa University offloaded the Snow Lion Apartments community at 1900 Goss St. in Boulder this month to a local residential real estate company. The buyer, 1900 Goss St. LLC, bought the property for $9.4 million, Boulder County real estate records show. That entity is registered to the Pearl Street address of Latitude 40 Inc.
Georgia Staterealestatedaily-news.com

Georgia Villa Apartments in Phoenix Sell for $8 Million

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Georgia Villa, a 52-unit apartment property located in Phoenix, Arizona. According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm’s Phoenix office,...
Deerfield, ILbizjournals

Pair of Golden Valley apartment buildings sells for $43.8M

A pair of Golden Valley apartment buildings, The Laurel and Laurel at West End, sold last week for nearly $43.8 million total. Deerfield, Ill.-based Oak Realty Group Inc. was the buyer of both buildings, located in the northwest quadrant of the Interstate 394–Highway 100 interchange. The purchase price works out to $289,735 per unit.
Real EstateNashville Post

12South building sells for $2.8M

A 12South commercial building once used as a residence has sold for $2.8 million — 20.5 times the figure for which the property last changed hands 25 years ago. The new owner of the property, with an address of 2405 12th Ave. S. and across 12th from Mafiaoza’s, is a Woodbury, New York-based LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

38-Unit Denver Apartment Property Sells for $10.1M

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors, LLC announced the sale of Cherry Street Apartments located at 831 and 861 North Cherry Street in the Hale neighborhood of Denver. The 38-unit property, built in 1948, recently sold for $10,150,000; $267,105 per unit and $379.30 per square foot. Robert Lawson, principal, represented the unnamed buyer in the transaction.
Norwell, MABoston Globe

Developer seeks to build 56 apartments in Norwell

A Concord developer wants permission to build 56 apartments in 10 new buildings near the intersection of High, Grove, and Washington streets in Norwell under the state’s Chapter 40B affordable housing law. The law allows projects that include affordable units to bypass local zoning rules in communities where less than...
Middletown, NYMid-Hudson News Network

City approves apartments for former Classy Leather building

MIDDLETOWN – The owner of the 3 1/2 -story former Classy Leather building in Middletown has been given the green light to convert the former manufacturing and commercial building into 54 luxury apartments in the downtown area of the city. Attorney and developer Andrew Leider said 32 of the apartments...

Comments / 0

Community Policy