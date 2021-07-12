Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Face-to-Face Classes Will Resume at Delgado in the Fall

By The New Orleans Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe faculty and staff of Delgado Community College have returned to campus as a result of the easing of public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Delgado is now open, our offices are fully staffed, and our faculty is ready to teach students face-to-face this fall—in addition to offering the convenience of online and virtual classes,” said Larissa Littleton-Steib, Delgado chancellor. “The past 16 months have been difficult for many students and potential students who are more comfortable in the traditional on-campus environment. We would like everyone to know that Delgado welcomes you back to campus for the fall semester.”

