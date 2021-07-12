Face-to-Face Classes Will Resume at Delgado in the Fall

The faculty and staff of Delgado Community College have returned to campus as a result of the easing of public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Delgado is now open, our offices are fully staffed, and our faculty is ready to teach students face-to-face this fall—in addition to offering the convenience of online and virtual classes,” said Larissa Littleton-Steib, Delgado chancellor. “The past 16 months have been difficult for many students and potential students who are more comfortable in the traditional on-campus environment. We would like everyone to know that Delgado welcomes you back to campus for the fall semester.”