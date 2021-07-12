Cancel
Louisville, KY

Get your season tickets for Louisville women's basketball

By Deborah Harbsmeier
spectrumnews1.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — 100% capacity is back at the KFC Yum! Center and now season tickets are available for the University of Louisville's women's basketball team. Head coach Jeff Walz welcomes back four starters to the 2021-2022 season. They are Olivia Cochran, Mykasa Robinson, Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith. Last year Walz, the all-time winningest coach in UofL women's basketball history, helped steer his team to a 26-4 overall record, a fourth consecutive ACC regular season title and the team's third straight trip to the NCAA Elite Eight. Walz is only 15 wins away from 400 career wins.

