Women Franchise Owners Fear the PRO Act

If someone wants to buy a franchise, but isn't sure which is the right fit, Megan Allen is the kind of person to call. Allen is a consultant with FranNet in Colorado; helping potential franchisees is her job. And these days, she's getting many calls from moms who don't want to return to the 9-to-5 grind.