Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Women Franchise Owners Fear the PRO Act

By Kim Kavin
GreenwichTime
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Entrepreneur's Campaign For Our Careers, an effort to raise awareness about the harmful effects of the PRO Act. For more about the campaign, click here. If someone wants to buy a franchise, but isn’t sure which is the right fit, Megan Allen is the kind of person to call. Allen is a consultant with FranNet in Colorado; helping potential franchisees is her job. And these days, she’s getting many calls from moms who don’t want to return to the 9-to-5 grind.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchising#Franchises#People Like Us#Franchisees#Congress#Marines#Brightstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
IRS
Related
EconomyNew Haven Register

How the PRO Act Threatens High-Skill Careers

This story is part of Entrepreneur's Campaign For Our Careers, an effort to raise awareness about the harmful effects of the PRO Act. For more about the campaign, click here. Aimee Benavides has spent the past two decades using her English- and Spanish-language skills to help those in need. She earns a living as an interpreter in courthouses, assisting witnesses and defendants who don’t understand what’s happening — and she specializes in the agribusiness sector, where farmers and advisers must share very technical information.
Labor IssuesPosted by
Workday Minnesota

We Are Zoomers and We Want the PRO Act

This article first appeared in In These Times. Like so many other recent college graduates of Gen Z who are trying to enter the workforce, become financially independent and grow our families, we’re seeing the promised ​“American dream” drift further and further out of reach. The economy our generation enters...
Small Businessmsmagazine.com

Social and Financial Capital: The Ingredients Black Women Business Owners Are Missing

Black women are driving America’s entrepreneurship boom—starting six times more businesses than average and creating 1.4 million jobs, according to the Center for American Progress. Latina women are also making a significant contribution, with 944,000 firms and $65.5 billion in annual receipts. This increase in entrepreneurship indicates that women are seeking alternatives to the traditional workforce for establishing economic self-sufficiency, pursuing business ownership as a wealth-building tool instead.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Employers can act now to narrow wage gap, drive equity for women

The July 12 editorial, “Help women get back to work,” reinforces what we have long known to be true: The pandemic not only forced women from the workforce but it also laid bare the cracks in the foundation of our economy. While we wait for sweeping public policy change, let’s also turn our attention to the steps employers can take right now to narrow the wage gap and drive equity for women at work.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Iowa StatePosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

What Do Those Black Iowa License Plates Mean?

Have you noticed those black and white Iowa license plates that are on some Iowan vehicles?. They stand out from the typical crowd of licenses plates, don't they?. But what are the meanings behind the coloring of these plates? Do they cost the driver more money than a typical Iowa license plate? Here's what Iowa.gov has to say about what those black and white Iowa license plates actually mean.
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.
Pharmaceuticalsmarketplace.org

We need to think about the unvaccinated differently

There are limits to personal freedom and responsibility — it runs out when you put others at risk. You can’t drive drunk, for example. But are people who aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19 as brazen as a drunk driver? Or are they victims, scammed by bad information? Sociology professor Brooke Harrington has a great thread trying to reconcile all this, and we’re going to unpack it a bit on today’s show. Plus: Olympics highs and lows, the Frito-Lay strike and a sneak peek of tomorrow’s bananapants episode.
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Biracial Harvard-educated doctor claims hospital DEMOTED her for opposing plans to have only black staff treat black patients in wake of George Floyd murder

A Harvard-educated, biracial physician was removed as head of the OB/GYN department of a Minneapolis hospital after she opposed offering patients ‘segregated care based on race’, she claims. Dr. Tara Gustilo filed a discrimination complaint against Hennepin Healthcare System in June saying she was demoted for criticizing the Black Lives...
EconomyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Claims Bank Of America Refused To Cash His Insurance Check

A Black man in San Diego is claiming that a Bank of America branch racially profiled him when he attempted to cash an insurance check. In January 2020, John Pittman III presented a $12,000 insurance check that was issued to him at the Pacific Beach branch of Bank of America, reported KPBS. The bank manager then told him that she felt he was trying to steal money and that she had to call the police.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Judge Intervenes After Lawmakers Use $65,000 Of COVID-19 Aid On Bonuses

A Michigan judge has ordered $65,000 in bonuses paid to county commissioners and staff using federal COVID-19 relief aid to be frozen following public outrage over the funds’ use and a county prosecutor calling the payments illegal. A Genesee County judge on Monday ordered payments made to Shiawassee County commissioners,...
ImmigrationGreenwichTime

Opinion: To stop Black youths dying, try this

The Biden administration’s message on cyberattacks and the apparent quick response from the Russians per new ransomware attacks should be of considerable concern for America. The rash of gang-related killings of predominately Black youth and children in our inner cities should be of grave concern for all Americans. Our immigration problem at the border is disconcerting as well. Lastly, it should be of concern that the president’s latest polling numbers by the Washington Post/ABC show only 52 percent approval and that he would be underwater were it not for his overwhelming Black support.
Greenfield, MAGreenwichTime

Penn Jillette supports hometown fair's fundraising efforts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Magician Penn Jillette is urging people to support a fundraising effort by the agricultural fair in his Massachusetts hometown he credits with inspiring his show business career. Jillette saw his first fire eater and his first freak show at the Franklin County Fair in Greenfield and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy