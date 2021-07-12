Cancel
South Haven, MI

Oh My. South Haven Favorite Clementine’s Is Closing on Sundays

By Bobby Guy
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 16 days ago
Unprecedented in its 40-year history, South Haven's go-to spot will be closed on Sundays. They are losing the same battle every restaurant is fighting right now. The Coronavirus pandemic may be "over," but the repercussions are still being felt. Now, businesses are closing not because of state mandates, but because of a shortage of workers. A pause is better than a permanent closure, but things are not "back to normal."

Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Where Was Michigan’s First Drive-In Restaurant?

Oh yeah, we've talked about drive-ins before. And where to get the best burgers in the state. But curiosity finally got to me and I wouldn't be satisfied until I located where Michigan's very first drive-in restaurant used to be. What was the one that started it all? Who was...
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Battle Creek Restaurant Torn Down

It’s been more than six months since a popular Battle Creek restaurant caught fire, and Hogzilla BBQ Smokehouse has been closed since then. Today, the old building at 889 West Columbia Avenue was knocked down and a Remax for sale sign is reported to be visible on the lot. Back...
Orange County, FLPosted by
1077 WRKR

Disney Parks To Require Face Masks Again as COVID Cases Surge

Walt Disney World and Disneyland will once again require face masks in areas of the parks as COVID-19 cases increase throughout the country. According to Orlando Sentinel, Orange County, Florida is averaging 1,000 new coronavirus cases daily. Local hospital AdventHealth's ICU is full due to the rise in cases. In California, the Delta Variant has become the state's dominant strain.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Leilapalooza Music Festival is July 29-31 in Battle Creek

Eleven years ago, the Battle Creek Metropolitan Area Moustache Society (BCMAMS) decided to start an outdoor music festival that would take advantage of some incredible recourses in the area. The first is the Leila Arboretum, a 72-acre paradise just west of downtown Battle Creek. The other resource is a great variety of talented musicians and entertainers. It all comes together this week, July 29-31, 2021 with the 11th Annual Leilapalooza Music Festival.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Michigan State Parks Offering Tiny Houses For Your Next Adventure

Many folks are not aware of the offerings of our beautiful Michigan State Parks that offer overnight accommodations beyond camping. You will find several different options at different parks across our great state. For overnight lodging some of the offerings are cabins, yurts, safari-style tents, lodges, cottages and tee-pees. So if you don’t own an RV, Camper or camping equipment but you would still like to stay at a state park, the state of Michigan has you covered.
Food & DrinksPosted by
1077 WRKR

Chocolatea Adding Second Location, Coming to ‘The Corner’ @Drake

Have you tried boba tea yet? Find it, and all of your favorites from Chocolatea at their new location. Don't forget the tempting desserts they are known for. At 7642 S Westnedge, Chocolatea is a little out of the way, but definitely worth the trip for tea devotees. Over the thirteen years they have been in business, many customers have become like family. Now, this family-owned business is adding a second, slightly-different location.
Chicago, ILPosted by
1077 WRKR

The Most Amazing Walgreen’s You’ll Ever See Is A Short Drive Away

Reinvention is an amazing thing. I grew up in Chicago, and my one son lives about six blocks from an amazing reinvention/repurposing. Walgreen's, trying to fit into a gentrified neighborhood, took over a former bank building, and rather than tear down some classic architecture, fit their pharmacy into the existing structure. And it's quite amazing.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Airport Gets a $1-Million Grant to Attract New Air Service

It’s only a first step, but the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport just got some tools to attract another service option for travelers. The airport is has received a $1,000,000 Small Community Air Service Development (SCASD) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Craig Williams, Airport Director said the grant “supports...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Damn! Milham Park Dam, Waterfall Goes The Way of the Milham Park Zoo

The Portage Creek dam in Milham Park was, yes was, in place for almost a hundred years. Like the saying goes, "oh, the stories it could tell". And here's the strange part. You read some of the stories about the demolition and you come away with more questions than answers. The city officials say that they talked to historians and others and nobody know why it was built in the first place. But, they determined several years back that it was in bad shape and should be removed. Then, maybe it's a fair question to ask, if you can spend close to a half million dollars to get rid of it, why not toss in a few more dollars and fix the thing?
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Time Stops at KVCC as Iconic Wheel of Time Sculpture is Torn Down

City crews removed a piece of art from downtown Kalamazoo and some think that is a good thing. Here's what people are saying about the Wheel of Time at KVCC. We're not yet sure where this ranks on the scale of controversy. The dislodging of the Wheel of Time statue near the Kalamazoo Valley Museum and the KVCC campus downtown Kalamazoo, is probably closer to the bemused wonderment over demolition of the Milham Park dam than the outrage of the deportation of the Bronson Park statue and fountain.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Kum & Go Sees an Opening in Michigan, Erecting New Stores in 2022

With gasoline prices higher than they have been in several years, it makes sense that a new gas station/convenience store chain is expanding to Michigan. If the name "Kum & Go" makes you snicker, you'll enjoy this Pinterest page of inappropriate business names. While some are Chinese restaurants that don't translate well (Fu King Chinese, Mei Dick Barber Shop), and others have unfortunate abbreviations (S&M Mini Mall, T&A Auto Parts and Service), there's no doubt some are photoshopped or just a plea for attention (Tranny Shop, Camel Towing).
Allegan County, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

The Shadow Town of Pearl, in Allegan County

Pearl was once a village, now it's a barely recognized unincorporated community. It lies in Clyde Township, Allegan County. The village began when a sawmill was constructed by the lumber company of Eggleston & Hazleton in 1872. The company owners also owned quite a bit of woodland and began their business employing 75 men between the lumbering and the mill.

