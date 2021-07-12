Oh My. South Haven Favorite Clementine’s Is Closing on Sundays
Unprecedented in its 40-year history, South Haven's go-to spot will be closed on Sundays. They are losing the same battle every restaurant is fighting right now. The Coronavirus pandemic may be "over," but the repercussions are still being felt. Now, businesses are closing not because of state mandates, but because of a shortage of workers. A pause is better than a permanent closure, but things are not "back to normal."wrkr.com
