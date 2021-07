A number of players are expected to depart Celtic this summer. Kristoffer Ajer is one of them, with just a year left on his current deal with the Hoops. The Norwegian has been one of the most consistent performers at the club over the past few years and him leaving would certainly be a blow. But at this point of time, it does look very likely. He has not featured for Ange Postecoglou’s side throughout their pre-season campaign.