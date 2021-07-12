Woman found dead at Harris County apartment; car missing
Deputies found a woman dead in a north Harris County apartment Monday after she failed to return her mother's calls, authorities said. The mother asked for a welfare check after her 26-year-old daughter failed to pick up her child, whom she left in her care for the weekend. Deputies entered the apartment in 16700 block of Ella Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. and found the woman dead. Her car was also missing.www.houstonchronicle.com
