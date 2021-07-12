Los Angeles Dodgers Still Favorites To Repeat As World Series Champions

The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a tight divisional race heading into the MLB All-Star break, sitting behind the San Francisco Giants and ahead of the San Diego Padres a little more than halfway through the season. However, oddsmakers at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com still believe the defending champions are in solid position to repeat, keeping them as the +350 favorites on the 2021 World Series odds despite experiencing some struggles in the first half (how sports betting wor...