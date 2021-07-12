Cancel
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers Still Favorites To Repeat As World Series Champions

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a tight divisional race heading into the MLB All-Star break, sitting behind the San Francisco Giants and ahead of the San Diego Padres a little more than halfway through the season. However, oddsmakers at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com still believe the defending champions are in solid position to repeat, keeping them as the +350 favorites on the 2021 World Series odds despite experiencing some struggles in the first half (how sports betting wor...

