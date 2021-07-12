Proverbs 31:10,25,26. Who can find a virtuous woman? … for her price is far above rubies. Strength and honor are her clothing and in her tongue is kindness. Bessie Karlene Crail Hart was born on May 3, 1919 in the family farmhouse located in Prairie Township, Kempton, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Stella Eve Orr Crail and Asa Temple Crail. Asa was born in 1870, five years after the end of the Civil War. Stella suffered with the Spanish flu while pregnant for Bessie. Bessie grew up with five sisters. Since there were no sons on the farm, she was one of the three girls who worked as farm hands while the others did household chores.