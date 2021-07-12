Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins turn to college pitchers on second day of MLB Draft

By Chris Schad
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LaRLM_0aui1T7o00
MLB Network

After the Minnesota Twins took a pair of high school players on the first day of the MLB Draft, Minnesota returned to its traditional draft philosophy on the second day, selecting four collegiate pitchers to stockpile their system.

The Twins' first selection of the day was Michigan pitcher Steve Hajjar, who was considered by some to be a first-round pick entering last season.

Armed with a low-90s fastball, Hajar also has a plus changeup and went 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA in 14 starts last season. After leading the Big Ten with 110 strikeouts last season, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound left-hander is an intriguing value with the 61st overall pick.

The Twins added a second college pitcher with the 98th overall pick, selecting Nebraska pitcher Cade Povich.

Povich was a First Team All-Big Ten selection for the Cornhuskers last season, going 6-1 with a 3.11 ERA in 15 starts. Povich's fastball tops out at 93 mph and has the ability to generate swings and misses with 79 strikeouts in 73.1 innings.

According to KSTP's Darren Wolfson, Povich was also in high demand as several teams were looking to select the left-hander in the fourth round.

The Twins continued to take the college route throughout the afternoon as all nine of their Day 2 selections came from collegiate programs.

Twins Day 2 draft picks

  • Round 2 (61st overall): Steven Hajjar, LHP, Michigan
  • Round 3 (98th overall): Cade Povich, LHP, Nebraska
  • Round 4 (128th overall): Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 3B, Oklahoma State
  • Round 5 (159th overall): Chris MacLeod, LHP, Mississippi State
  • Round 6 (189th overall): Travis Adams, RHP, Sacramento State
  • Round 7 (219th overall): Jake Rucker, 3B, Tennessee
  • Round 8 (249th overall): Noah Cardenas, C, UCLA
  • Round 9 (279th overall): Patrick Winkel, C, Connecticut
  • Round 10 (309th overall): Ernie Yake, SS, Gonzaga

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Sacramento State#The Mlb Draft#Hajar#Era#First Team#Cornhuskers#Kstp#Lhp#Nebraska Round 4#Tennessee Round 8#Ucla Round#Connecticut Round 10#Ss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mets reportedly have trade interest in big name third basemen

The New York Mets want to add some more punch to their lineup, and are reportedly eyeing some big-name third basemen in order to do so. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have engaged in preliminary talks with the Minnesota Twins about a possible trade for third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Mets have also maintained interest in Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant since the offseason, though it’s not clear if the Cubs would still be open to trading him.
MLBPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Look Who the Minnesota Twins Took in the MLB Draft

The first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft is in the books and the Minnesota Twins selected two players in the opening round. Minnesota headed into the first round of the draft with two picks and used one pick on a pitcher and another pick on a shortstop.
MLBpistolsfiringblog.com

Minnesota Twins Draft Christian Encarnacion-Strand in Fourth Round

Christian Encarnacion-Strand climbed 30 rounds in two years. The Minnesota Twins selected Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Encarnacion-Strand was taken 128th overall. In 2019, the Seattle Mariners took him in the 34th round. Encarnacion-Strand has been in Stillwater just one season, but he was...
MLBklkntv.com

Twins take Povich in third round of MLB Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) – Junior Cade Povich was the second Husker baseball player to be taken in the 2021 MLB Draft, as he was the 98th overall pick by the Minnesota Twins in the third round. Earlier today, Spencer Schwellenbach was taken 59th overall by the Atlanta Braves in the second round.
MLBspotonnewjersey.com

Twins Pick Festa In MLB Draft

Verona native David Festa was picked by the Minnesota Twins in the 13th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft this afternoon. The news was announced by Seton Hall University, where the right-handed pitcher is currently a junior. Festa, an All-Big East First Team selection...
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Twins smash 7 homers, still lose to Tigers

The Minnesota Twins were in a slugfest at Target Field on Wednesday, hitting seven home runs but losing 17-14 to the Detroit Tigers. It's the first time in MLB history a team has out-homered an opponent by seven and still lost. The Twins put themselves in an early deficit due...
MLBzonecoverage.com

What Would the Twins Look Like If They Had Signed Shohei Ohtani?

The MLB All-Star Game is taking place on Tuesday, and the biggest attraction will be Shohei Ohtani. The pitcher-outfielder has become a superstar for the Los Angeles Angels this season and should be a favorite to not only win the Home Run Derby on Monday but take home the MVP award in the Midsummer Classic.
MLBlindyssports.com

Report: Twins, Byron Buxton fail to agree on extension

The Minnesota Twins and center fielder Byron Buxton could not reach an agreement on a contract extension in recent negotiations, The Athletic reported Sunday. Buxton, 27, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season. According to the report, Buxton turned down a seven-year, $73 million extension...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins 7/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Detroit Tigers will play the opening round of their three-game series against the Minnesota Twins in Target Field Minneapolis, MN, on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). After a 9-8 defeat to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, the Tigers are now 47-53. The Tigers dropped both of their first two matches of their series with the Royals, which concludes on Sunday. Detroit is in third place in the AL Central, 12 matches behind the first-place Chicago White Sox.
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Donaldson joining Twins' bench Wednesday

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Wily Peralta and the Detroit Tigers. Donaldson is getting a maintenance day after playing in back-to-back extra-inning games on Monday and Tuesday. Willians Astudillo is covering third base while Miguel Sano plays first and Max Kepler covers the designated hitter role. Trevor Larnach is making a start in right field and hitting fifth.
MLBESPN

Kepler's RBI single gives Twins 6-5 win vs Tigers in 10

MINNEAPOLIS --  Max Kepler's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning against All-Star closer Gregory Soto gave the Minnesota Twins a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night. Soto walked the bases loaded in the ninth before striking out Willians Astudillo on three pitches, finishing...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Max Kepler hands Twins 10-inning win over Tigers

Max Kepler lined a game-ending single off All-Star closer Gregory Soto with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Minnesota Twins a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night in Minneapolis. It was the second walk-off hit of the season for Kepler, who drove a 99...
MLBchatsports.com

Minnesota Twins: Byron Buxton Turns Down Contract Extension

Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins fields during game one of the Wild Card Series (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) Outfielder Byron Buxton has turned down a multi-year, $80 million contract extension from the Minnesota Twins. Terms of the offer have not been disclosed, but it was thought to be an incentive-laden offer, likely due to the fact that Buxton has been extremely injury prone. In fact, he is currently on the injured list with a fractured left hand.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Max Kepler delivers 10th-inning walkoff single as Twins outlast Tigers 6-5

Alexander Colome had pitched not all that badly for the Twins since losing the closer job in April. Forced into a ninth-inning save situation Monday night, though, Colome faltered again. It didn't cost the Twins a victory, though, as Max Kepler delivered a 10th-inning RBI single to beat the Tigers 6-5 at Target Field.
MLBnumberfire.com

Twins' Willians Astudillo sitting Monday

The Minnesota Twins did not name Willians Astudillo as a starter for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Astudillo will sit Monday's game out while Josh Donaldson plays third base, Brent Rooker switches to designated hitter, and Trevor Larnach returns to the lineup in left field and bats sixth. Our...
MLBkduz.com

Twins walk off Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning against All-Star closer Gregory Soto gave the Minnesota Twins a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Soto walked the bases loaded in the ninth before striking out Willians Astudillo on three pitches, Soto had two outs in the 10th before a walk and Kepler’s ninth career game-ending hit. Robbie Grossman’s pinch-hit, two-run homer tied it for the Tigers with one out in the ninth after Twins All-Star closer Taylor Rogers was pulled from the game with a sprained left middle finger.
MLBFOX Sports

Manning scheduled to start for Detroit against Minnesota

LINE: Twins -170, Tigers +149; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will meet on Monday. The Twins are 23-28 on their home turf. Minnesota is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with 49 total runs batted in. The Tigers have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy