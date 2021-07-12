Twins turn to college pitchers on second day of MLB Draft

MLB Network

After the Minnesota Twins took a pair of high school players on the first day of the MLB Draft, Minnesota returned to its traditional draft philosophy on the second day, selecting four collegiate pitchers to stockpile their system.

The Twins' first selection of the day was Michigan pitcher Steve Hajjar, who was considered by some to be a first-round pick entering last season.

Armed with a low-90s fastball, Hajar also has a plus changeup and went 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA in 14 starts last season. After leading the Big Ten with 110 strikeouts last season, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound left-hander is an intriguing value with the 61st overall pick.

The Twins added a second college pitcher with the 98th overall pick, selecting Nebraska pitcher Cade Povich.

Povich was a First Team All-Big Ten selection for the Cornhuskers last season, going 6-1 with a 3.11 ERA in 15 starts. Povich's fastball tops out at 93 mph and has the ability to generate swings and misses with 79 strikeouts in 73.1 innings.

According to KSTP's Darren Wolfson, Povich was also in high demand as several teams were looking to select the left-hander in the fourth round.

The Twins continued to take the college route throughout the afternoon as all nine of their Day 2 selections came from collegiate programs.

Twins Day 2 draft picks