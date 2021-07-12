Cancel
Public Health

Protesters gather at State Capitol to urge an end to Gov. Lamont's emergency powers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 250 protesters gathered outside the State Capitol Monday to urge lawmakers to end Gov. Ned Lamont's emergency powers concerning the pandemic and to not extend for two more months. They say most of Connecticut is vaccinated and businesses are open, so there's no need to extend the emergency. Lamont...

Republican Party
Health
Capitol
Politics
Public Health
PoliticsMoore News

State rep asks AG if Gov. Abbott can vacate absent Democrats' seats

(The Center Square) – State Rep. James White, R-Hillister, has asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to provide legal guidance to clarify whether Gov. Greg Abbott can vacate the seats of House Democrats who fled the state and call a special election for voters to replace them. White, who serves...
Michigan StatePosted by
Fox News

Michigan Gov. Whitmer stripped of emergency powers

Michigan legislators have stripped Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of the emergency powers she freely wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Senate approved the Unlock Michigan initiative on July 15. On Thursday, the Republican-controlled state House passed the measure with a 60-48 vote largely along party lines. "Yesterday was a great...
Frankfort, KYwkyufm.org

Crowd Rallies Against Gov. Beshear’s Use of Emergency Powers

The front lawn of the Capitol building in Frankfort served as the backdrop for the “Worldwide Freedom Rally” on Saturday, where attendees railed against the unlikely possibility of mandated vaccines and the governor’s COVID-19 response. The rally was held by America’s Frontline Doctors, a right-wing medical professionals organization. According to...
Lansing, MIWLNS

SKUBICK: GOP removes some emergency powers of Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The GOP-controlled legislature has moved forward in eliminating some of the emergency powers of the governor. Republicans are accusing Whitmer of ignoring the voice of the citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic while Democrats say that the governor used emergency mandate powers to save lives. Last year,...
New York City, NYNews 12

Gov. Cuomo suggests businesses deny services to unvaccinated customers

Business owners across New York are again caught in a tough situation as COVID-19 cases increase and state leaders encourage vaccinations. Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested on Wednesday that private business owners and restaurants deny service to unvaccinated people. He believes it would be a clear incentive for those still unvaccinated...
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

What will Gov. Lamont do in Connecticut? Mask mandate, travel restrictions, COVID-19 vaccine requirement for state employees are all on the table

With COVID-19 cases rising quickly in Connecticut and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommending vaccinated people wear masks in parts of the country with high transmission, Gov. Ned Lamont faces a series of choices. Will he reinstate a statewide mask mandate? Will he target restrictions to...
Public HealthPosted by
Record-Journal

Lawmakers vote to extend Lamont's COVID powers

Connecticut lawmakers voted Wednesday to again extend Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency declarations first issued in March 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite pushback from Republicans and some Democrats who argued it’s time to get back to normal. The House of Representatives and Senate, both controlled...
Politicsaudacy.com

Gov. Lamont faces pushback for Protect Act veto

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio)—Activists and lawmakers are pushing back against Governor Ned Lamont's veto of the Protect Act by asking the legislature to override the move. Stop Solitary CT, legislators and other advocates rallied on the steps of the State Capitol Wednesday morning urging for a vote to override the governor's veto of the bill.
New Haven, CTPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Lamont Urges Student Athletes To Get Vaccinated Now: ‘It’s Not Just About You. It’s About All The People You’re In Contact With’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is putting pressure on student athletes to get vaccinated ahead of the fall school season. Lamont spoke Monday from a mobile vaccination site at the New Haven Green. “It’s not just about you. It’s about all the people you’re in contact with. It’s about doing everything we can to keep you healthy so that your class is healthy, so that your team is healthy,” Lamont said. “Tell your friends and friends of friends, this is their time to step up. If you believe in team, then it’s time to get vaccinated.” COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
Public HealthNorwalk Hour

General Assembly extends Lamont's pandemic powers to Sept. 30

After several hours of debate that showed the partisan divide over how lawmakers think Connecticut should respond 16 months into coronavirus pandemic, the General Assembly voted Wednesday to extend Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers until Sept. 30. This is the fifth extension of the state’s public health and civil preparedness...

