Protesters gather at State Capitol to urge an end to Gov. Lamont's emergency powers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is putting pressure on student athletes to get vaccinated ahead of the fall school season.
Lamont spoke Monday from a mobile vaccination site at the New Haven Green.
“It’s not just about you. It’s about all the people you’re in contact with. It’s about doing everything we can to keep you healthy so that your class is healthy, so that your team is healthy,” Lamont said. “Tell your friends and friends of friends, this is their time to step up. If you believe in team, then it’s time to get vaccinated.”
