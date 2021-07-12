Protesters gather at State Capitol to urge an end to Gov. Lamont's emergency powers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is putting pressure on student athletes to get vaccinated ahead of the fall school season. Lamont spoke Monday from a mobile vaccination site at the New Haven Green. “It’s not just about you. It’s about all the people you’re in contact with. It’s about doing everything we can to keep you healthy so that your class is healthy, so that your team is healthy,” Lamont said. “Tell your friends and friends of friends, this is their time to step up. If you believe in team, then it’s time to get vaccinated.” COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here