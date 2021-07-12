Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

How Vegas Is Embracing Sustainability—for Real

By From the Editor
Posted by 
AFAR
AFAR
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Huge solar arrays, electric transportation, and recycled masks are all playing a part. Las Vegas—arguably America’s capital of consumption—is gradually getting more sustainable. The latest milestone: A 100-megawatt solar array that can deliver up to 90 percent of daytime power to 13 Las Vegas resort properties, including Bellagio and Park MGM. The “Mega Solar Array” was unveiled earlier this month and is sending all its power to casino operator MGM Resorts, which has exclusive rights to its energy for the next 20 years.

www.afar.com

Comments / 0

AFAR

AFAR

San Francisco, CA
354
Followers
2K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way. 

 https://www.afar.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Las Vegas Hotels#Old Vegas#Mgm Resorts#The Nevada Independent#American Electric Power#Mgm Resorts#Mgm Grand#Mirage#The Mega Solar Array#Venetian#Sands Corp#Leed#The Boring Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Tesla
Related
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Vegas Inc presents Inaugural Real Estate Awards

As a major sector of any economy, real estate plays an integral role in our community. Residential real estate provides housing for individuals and families while commercial real estate creates jobs and spaces for retail, offices and manufacturing. Our dedicated real estate professionals are working day-in and day-out to fuel the vision of Southern Nevada as the best place to live, work and play.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

MGM requiring COVID vaccine or testing from Las Vegas employees

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Resorts has started requiring regular COVID-19 testing from any Las Vegas employee who is not working at home or vaccinated, a spokesperson confirmed. The new policy went into effect on Monday, requiring employees not designated as "home office" and without vaccine verification stickers will be required to get tested on a regular basis.
Gamblingthekatynews.com

How the WSOP Became ‘Bigger than Vegas’

The World Series of Poker is easily regarded as the biggest poker tournament in the world. Each year, the best players convene in Las Vegas, Nevada to see who will be crowned the king. Not only is the WSOP the most prominent poker series, but it’s also the longest-running one too. While most of the poker variants are featured, in recent times, Texas hold ’em has been the most widely played. There probably couldn’t be […]
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Retail real estate conference coming back to Las Vegas

Boasting a new brand that drops the mention of malls, the organizers of a big retail real estate conference are coming back to Las Vegas. Innovating Commerce Serving Communities, the brand unveiled this week by the International Council of Shopping Centers, is scheduled to hold its expo Dec. 5-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
EconomyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Claims Bank Of America Refused To Cash His Insurance Check

A Black man in San Diego is claiming that a Bank of America branch racially profiled him when he attempted to cash an insurance check. In January 2020, John Pittman III presented a $12,000 insurance check that was issued to him at the Pacific Beach branch of Bank of America, reported KPBS. The bank manager then told him that she felt he was trying to steal money and that she had to call the police.
California StateCNET

4th stimulus check update: $2,000 payment petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 in California

Is a fourth stimulus check off the table now? While there's still public support for additional relief aid -- including a petition calling for $2,000 extra per month -- Congress is keeping talk of another round of payments on the back burner this summer and there's nothing about another payment included in any of President Joe Biden's recent proposals. Signs of an economic rebound and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout could be factors, though it's still debatable how the recovery will play out.
LifestylePosted by
AFAR

Can America’s Airports Come Back Better?

Rendering by Gensler + HDR in association with luis vidal + architects. A new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport will feature four outdoor terraces. For some U.S. airports, the pandemic pause presented an opportunity to innovate and become models for the future of air travel. As any international traveler knows...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

This Day In Market History: GM Buys Cadillac For $4.5M

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 1909, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) acquired Cadillac Automobile Company for $4.5 million. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at around 100. What...
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 13,400 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Home & GardenPosted by
AFAR

The Most Exciting Hotel Openings in New York’s Catskills and Hudson Valley in 2021

The last Lidgerwood Crane reaches over the Hudson River at Hutton Brickyards. Plus a bonus hotel in New York’s Capital Region worth adding an extra hour to your drive. Last year, the pandemic and subsequent lockdown fueled a flee north to New York’s upstate region. As more and more city dwellers opted for the countryside, many towns in the Hudson Valley and Catskills saw a swelling number of permanent residents, causing real estate prices to rise exponentially in some locations.
Wisconsin Statemodernreaders.com

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Real Estateroselawgroupreporter.com

How the race to space could impact real estate

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos flew to suborbital space and back on Tuesday. His journey follows Virgin Records founder Richard Branson’s space trip last week. But what do these billionaire space joyrides have to do with real estate? A lot, if this trend truly takes off, real estate experts say.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Newsmaker Spotlight: Jeff Goodman On Embracing Change in Real Estate

Native New Yorker and licensed Brown Harris Stevens agent, Jeff Goodman has a thorough understanding of his city's evolving neighborhoods and fluctuating real estate market. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was able to bring a historic Victorian mansion in one of Brooklyn’s most iconic Brownstone neighborhoods to the market and negotiate an accepted offer at full asking price with no contingencies just a week after it was listed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy