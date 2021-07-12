Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Teases Tsuzumi Mansion Arc in New Trailer

But why do they change color? The main reason is because they are created with minerals such as Scarlet Crimson Sand and Scarlet Crimson Ore (Scarlet Crimson Sand and Scarlet Crimson Mineral) found in Sunlight Mountain. In addition, they are left under the sunlight for a whole year to absorb the energy and thus be able to hurt the Demons. Next, get to know the different colors, what they represent and their respective owner.