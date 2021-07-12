Cancel
Comics

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Teases Tsuzumi Mansion Arc in New Trailer

By Nicola Kapron
cogconnected.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot on the heels of a brief next-gen gameplay showcase, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is giving players a sneak peek of one of the story arcs it’s adapting into Adventure Mode. The Demon Slayer manga and anime series are divided into 11 main arcs, with the final arc being divided into 2 sub-arcs, and the game is set to adapt the first 7, allowing players to relive everything up to the Mugen Train Arc–that’s the Infinity Train Arc in the west.

