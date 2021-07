"$1 million is missing from the bank account," Kevin's accountant said softly to him, glancing around to make sure no one is listening. "It looks like someone hacked the AP system and sent wire payments to China." The news made Kevin's stomach churn... as the company's CFO, he knew the business was on the brink of insolvency and this might be a fatal blow. Of all the things that could have pushed them over the edge, he never imagined it would be hackers. Kevin became a business turnaround client of ours (name changed for anonymity) forced into an expensive restructuring due to lack of IT oversight. His story is tragically common. Kevin was heads-down focused on business fundamentals: managing the pandemic, cost control, sales growth, cash shortfalls, etc. He was already working 80 hours per week keeping the company out of trouble - what time did he have to worry about hackers?