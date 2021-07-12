Leverage: Redemption - Nate's Absence Explained
Over the weekend, the team from Leverage returned. In Leverage: Redemption, which airs free on IMDb TV, Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman) reteamed with Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge), Christian Kane (Eliot Spencer), and Parker (Beth Riesgraf). But what happened to Nathan Ford? In the wake of allegations of rape against Leverage star Timothy Hutton, who played Nate, writers had to figure out what they were going to do to write him out, replacing his spot on the lineup card with Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle). This was made more challenging because you couldn't just give him a happy retirement offscreen, since his "happy ending" was always going to be ending up living out his days with Sophie.comicbook.com
Comments / 0