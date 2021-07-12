Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers PD searching for SUV linked to weekend homicide investigation

By Sarah Glenn
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 17 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla.– The Fort Myers Police Department is searching for a vehicle that they believe was involved in a homicide investigation.

Law enforcement is on the lookout for a dark-colored SUV that has been linked to a homicide at Maple Crest Apartments. The incident took place on July 11.

If you have any information about the SUV, tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Information could be eligible for a reward.

