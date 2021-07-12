Fort Myers PD searching for SUV linked to weekend homicide investigation

FORT MYERS, Fla.– The Fort Myers Police Department is searching for a vehicle that they believe was involved in a homicide investigation.

Law enforcement is on the lookout for a dark-colored SUV that has been linked to a homicide at Maple Crest Apartments. The incident took place on July 11.

If you have any information about the SUV, tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Information could be eligible for a reward.