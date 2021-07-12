Cancel
Cedar Park, TX

The Good Lot beer garden opens in Cedar Park

By Taylor Girtman
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 17 days ago
Family-friendly beer garden The Good Lot is now open in Cedar Park at 2500 W. New Hope Drive. Soft openings were held July 8 and 9, and a grand opening event was held July 10. The beer garden offers 24 taps of craft beer and ciders, food trucks and live music events. 512-986-4037. https://thegoodlotcp.com.

