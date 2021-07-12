Steven Lee White, LACEYS SPRING

Steven Lee White, 68, passed away July 10, 2021. He was born on April 15,1953 in Moulton, AL. He was full of witt and enjoyed his life to the fullest. His humor and intelligence is what everyone will remember most. Mr. White graduated from United Electronics Institute in Birmingham and retired from Chrysler, where he was an electronics technician. He served in the US Army and took pride in his country. He also loved Alabama football.