SF Giants send catcher Joey Bart back to Triple-A for All-Star break

With the trade deadline right around the corner, the SF Giants will look to make a big splash to better position themselves for a deep playoff run. However, it might come at a steep cost and at least one name could be included in trade talks. According to a report by Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, top-catching prospect Joey Bart is the most likely premium young piece in the organization to be available. That does not necessarily mean that the Giants are eager to unload the right-handed bat, but they are keeping their options open.