Zego Mobile Doorman Elevates the Resident Experience With All-New Suite of Solutions Available Across The Renter Lifecycle

Transforma Insights’ new Forecast Highlights page, features regularly updated summary forecasts from our Connected Things (IoT) forecast database, available to anyone. Transforma Insights today announced that its IoT Forecast Highlights page is available for use, providing a valuable resource for anyone seeking data for a news article, business plan or pitch deck. The page provides a summary of Transforma Insights’ Connected Things (IoT) forecast database, our granular and rigorously researched database of the opportunity associated with the Internet of Things. The figures are regularly updated and provide a live view of the forecast information. The charts and tables are free to use on condition they are sourced to Transforma Insights.