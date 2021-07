Nearly 1,000 San Luis Obispo City residents have signed a petition rejecting an end to free parking downtown from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The SLO City Council agreed to increase parking rates by 25 cents an hour beginning on July 1, and to end free parking from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 19. The new rates and hours are slated to help pay for a planned $43 million parking garage at Palm and Nipomo streets.