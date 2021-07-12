Possible wolf hybrid dogs on the loose in Orange County. Officials urge caution.
Orange County officials are cautioning residents to keep an eye out for four large dogs thought to be wolf and German shepherd hybrids that are on the loose. The dogs were among roughly a dozen that recently escaped from their enclosure in the Cedar Grove community north of Hillsborough, Orange County Animal Services officials said in a news release. Eight of the dogs have been captured and are being kept at the animal shelter on Eubanks Road, they said.www.newsobserver.com
