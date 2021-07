Have you ever thought of building a secret tunnel or underground rooms beneath your house? Of course you have!. In this series, Colin Furze is doing exactly that. Personal note: When I was a small child, my grandfather had a very small basement/furnace room below his house in Framingham, MA. He pick-axed another room next to it out of what was near solid rock to create a small workshop. To me, it was basically magic. I thought my gramps was Batman and had created his own Batcave. I did my first “maker projects” down there with him.