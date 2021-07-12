Michigan State Police employees honored for service and 'extraordinary actions'
LANSING, Mich. (WWJ) -- Dozens of Michigan State Police troopers and employees are being recognized for their service, while five have been bestowed with special honors. MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper on Monday morning honored and celebrated approximately 50 department members who have earned promotion, achieved 35 years of service or been awarded recognition by the department’s Board of Awards, noting exceptional work during the unprecedented times of a global pandemic.www.audacy.com
