Billie Eilish Knows You Think She’s in Her ‘Flop Era’

Is Billie Eilish in her psychedelic era? The ‘NDA’ singer rocked a vivid tie-dyed Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market outfit after finishing up a photo shoot in California. Let’s be honest – Billie Eilish’s color scheme for her upcoming Happier Than Ever album is on the soft side of beige, but the 19-year-old singer was an explosion of color on Tuesday (July 13). (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS) While walking to her car after a photoshoot in Burbank, California, Billie rocked an outfit from the Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market collection. Billie managed to score the tie-dye t-shirt ($50), shorts ($70), and hoodie ($100) before they all sold out. She rocked the whole collection with a pair of Air Jordan Legacy 312 Tech Challenge 2 sneakers in the Hot Lava colorway($195), per Daily Mail, proving yet again that Billie knows shoes.