Atlantic City, NJ

Coast Guard hoists 3 from grounded vessel near Cape May, New Jersey

MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 17 days ago
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Coast Guard rescued three mariners after their vessel ran aground approximately 28 miles north west of Cape May, Sunday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Cape May received a relayed call from Cumberland County 911 dispatch regarding a 16-foot pleasure craft with three people aboard which ran aground near Back Creek.

